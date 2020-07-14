1/2
Barbara J. Estrada
BARBARA J. ESTRADA God our Father, Your power brings us to birth, Your providence guides our lives, and by Your command we return to dust. Lord, those who die still live in Your presence, their lives change but do not end. We pray in hope for our Mother/Wife, and for all the dead known to You alone. In company with Christ, who died and now lives, may they rejoice in Your kingdom, where all our tears are wiped away. Unite us together again in one family, to sing Your praise forever and ever. AMEN In love, our thoughts are always of you, your husband: Manuel A. Estrada; your children: Lucy Ybarra, Arthur Estrada, Loraine Estrada, Kimi Rae Medina and and all your grandchildren, great-grandchildren. We love and miss you still, very much.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 14, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

0 entries
