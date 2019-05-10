|
|
BARBARA M. DUNN 12-15-30 to 4-18-19 Barbara was born in Compton, California. She grew up in Colton, California and graduated from Colton High School. She married Richard Treadwell and had two daughters, Deborah and Denise. She then married Roy L. Dunn and they had two daughters, Danet and Danielle. Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter Danielle and her parents, George and Velva Gemmell, brothers Lloyd and Ronald Gemmell, her second husband Roy and her companion of over 30 years, Nick Miller. She worked in retail most of her life of which included nearly 30 years at Helzberg Diamonds at the Inland Center Mall. Applauding a life well lived are her daughters and their husbands, Deborah and Al Kennedy, Denise and Vern Bryant, Danet and Kenneth Hayden, her brother Charles Gemmell, her sister in-law Patricia Gemmell and by her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be May 18, 2019 at 11:00am at the Fellowship in the Pass, 650 Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont, CA. Refreshments will be provided by the church members.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 10, 2019