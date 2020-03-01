|
Barbara Moga (Delling) October 25, 1948 - February 21, 2020 Barbara A. Moga (Delling) of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, died Friday, February 21, 2020. Her peaceful passing was in the presence and in the hearts of loved family and friends. Barbara was born October 25, 1948 in Grafton, ND, eldest child of George and Marilyn Delling. She graduated from Grafton High School and moved to Grand Forks, ND. She married Patrick J. Moga, of Minto, ND, on Jan. 14, 1972 in Grand Forks, ND and also lived a short time in Minneapolis, MN. Barbara and Patrick had 3 children prior to moving to Rancho Cucamonga in 1978, and added 2 more children to their family in the coming years. While in California, Barbara worked as a legal assistant at the Law Offices of Thomas W. Moga until retirement. Barbara is survived by siblings, Jim Delling (Fargo, ND - with wife Sharon and family), Tom Delling (Bismarck, ND with wife Grace and family); children Brian Moga (Spring, TX), Aaron Moga (Las Vegas, NV with wife Shannon), Rebecca Hopper (Munster, IN with husband Scott), Gregory Moga and Mary Moga (both Rancho Cucamonga, CA); grandchildren Casey & Riley Moga (both Spring, TX), Taylor Graham (Reno, NV) and Tobin Hopper (Munster, IN); and best friend Kathe Berry (Rancho Cucamonga, CA with family). Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, George & Marilyn Delling (Grafton, ND); husband, Patrick Moga (Alta Loma, CA); and sister, Susan Thorstad (Aurora, CO). A casual celebration of life will be held at HK's Grill in Rancho Cucamonga between the hours of 1pm-3pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Minto, ND TBD.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 1, 2020