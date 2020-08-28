1942 - August 18, 2020 Our beloved Mom, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Friend, Barbara Natoli has passed on from lung cancer at the age of 78. She was a resident of Highland, Valencia Lea Park, and was a California girl. She retired from the Rialto USD as an Librarian after 17 years of service. She has 2 children, Deborah Garcia of Florida, and Kirk Natoli of Highland. She was a grandmother of 7, and a great grandmother of 9. Her favorite things were traveling, shopping at Ross, QVC and HSN. She will be missed very much. She will be put to rest at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington to join her husband Roland Natoli. Green Acres Memoria Park





