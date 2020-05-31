Cecilia Barros McDaniel January 2, 1926 - May 3, 2020 Sunday night Cecilia Barros McDaniel passed away at home in Reno Nv. at the age of 94. She is survived by her only child Emily Barros Lambdin and son-in-law Tim Lambdin, 2 grand- children Spencer Lambdin and Morgann Lambdin and 2 beautiful great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Violette. Cecilia Loved her grandchildren and great grand- children very much. Cecilia was one of 3 sisters, Viriginia Torres and Lena Rodriguez. Cecilia was born in New Mexico and moved to San Bernardino in the 30's. She graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1944. She put herself through Cosmetology school and worked at Leon's Beauty Shop. Cecilia never missed mass at Holy Rosary Church and prayed her rosary everyday. She was known for her quick wit and her kind and generous spirit. She moved to Reno in 2004 and it was bitter sweet leaving her beloved SB, but looked forward to all our trips back to visit family. She will be tremendously missed by all her family and friends. A Celebration of life will be on hold until September in Reno. If any of her long-time friends would like to send condolences, please contact Emily Lambdin through Facebook.





