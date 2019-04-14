Home

BERNICE MAE CARROLL (EVERHART) Bernice Mae Carroll (Everhart), 75, of San Bernardino, died peacefully at home on April 6, 2019. Bernice was born in New Kensington, PA and moved to Malvern, Ohio as a child where she met the love of her life, Patrick Carroll, whom she married on June 16, 1962. Bernice was a resident of San Bernardino for 48 years and worked at Community Hospital as a registered nurse for 20 years before retiring in 1997. She is predeceased by her husband Patrick in 2014 and is survived by her 3 daughters, Denise (Neal) Hall, Paige Carroll and Sheri (John) Flade, 2 granddaughters, Kris (Mike) Maloney and Jessica Hall and 1 great granddaughter, Frances Maloney and her three siblings, John Everhart, Pete Everhart and Ann Slabaugh. Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery, on April 18, 2019 at 12;00 pm.
