BERNIECE ELIZABETH RHODA Passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 at the age of 100. Berniece was born in Wanatah, Indiana on November 11, 1919. Berniece lived an active life in San Bernardino for 66 years. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 and Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. ~ 7:00 p.m. at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel in San Bernardino. Berniece will be laid to rest privately at Mt. View Cemetery of San Bernardino. Please visit Berniece's Tribute page at www.bobbittchapel.com