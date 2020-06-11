April 6, 1942 - May 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Berta Lisa Bottini. Her sweet soul was cruelly taken away from us by the coronavirus on May 28, 2020. Lisa was born in El Paso, TX April 6, 1942. Her family eventually moved to Los Angeles when she was a child. Her first husband, Severo Barsenas passed away from stomach cancer in 1987. She remarried to Steve Bottini in 1992. He was relocated with the Santa Fe Railroad to Topeka, KS that same year. Lisa, who always loved dancing and good parties, had many adventures while living in Topeka. Encouraged by her loving husband Steve, Lisa developed her fishing, dart, and bowling skills. Her bowling skills would eventually qualify her for the 1997 National Senior Games in Tuscon, AZ. Upon his retirement, Lisa and Steve returned to CA and settled back into the family home in Highland. Lisa's natural sweetness and willingness to help others was amplified by her faith. She was active with St. Adelaide's Catholic Church in Highland, CA, throughout the 80's. She was known as 'Misses B' and took pride volunteering for the annual Fall Carnival and working at the after school daycare. Lisa was quickly taken in at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Topeka. She loved to participate in church events and was beloved by the community. Lisa happily returned to St. Adelaide's and continued to lend her support as best she could. Lisa had the amazing ability to find beauty in everything around her. She was a joyous person, who was quick to laugh or be silly to make someone smile, especially children. Lisa loved her family and friends, and was quick to help others in need. She is survived by her husband Steve, son Jay and his spouse Tina Wu, son Stevie and his spouse Connie Moore Bottoni, daughter Lisa and her spouse Benjamin Lopez, grandchildren Gina, Jeremy, Amber, Mike, Izzy, Tori, and great grandsons Eddie and Evan. May Our Lady of Guadalupe hold my Mama in her loving arms and walk with her to the Divine Celebration where Daniel, Karen, and so many others, are waiting for her. May she rest in peace, love, and happiness. She will be laid to rest at a graveside service at Mt. View Cemetery, San Bernardino, on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10am. Please bring and wear your masks as they are required to attend.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store