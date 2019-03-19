|
|
BETTIE E. RIES October 4, 2019- March 7, 2019 On March 7, 2019, Sonora resident Bettie E. Ries passed away of natural causes after living a long, wonderful life of 99 1/2 years. Bettie was born October 4, 1919 in Morrison, Colorado. Bettie was religious, patriotic, and particularly loved babies and children. She was a prolific writer who was published many times in magazines and newspapers. She received numerous awards and recognition for her writing as well as her promotion of good causes. Bettie lived in San Bernardino for decades, raising her children and working for the San Bernardino County Planning Department. While there she was very active in Trinity Lutheran Church and Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Bettie also was very involved with League of Women Voters. Once she moved to Tuolumne County, Bettie spearheaded and funded the creation of the flag for Tuolumne County. Bettie had a deep love for life and especially for nature; the beach, mountains, flowers, birds and trees. She was ahead of her time promoting water conservation in the 1960's, creating the slogan "Nip the Drip" with a water droplet illustration to advocate saving water, which was turned into a popular decal that many people displayed in their homes. Bettie was well traveled throughout the U.S. following her husband who was in the military in the 1940's before he went overseas during WWll , and she also traveled throughout Europe, and Mexico. Bettie was an active member of the St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Sonora Seventh Day Adventist Church, the Aronos Research Women's Club , and Tuolumne County Garden Club. Bettie loved and was well loved by many people. Bettie is survived by her 3 children, Betti-jean (Dale) Jacobson from McKinleyville, Janice (Dale) Johansen of Meridan, Idaho, and David (Diane) Ries of Crestline; 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Ernie Ries; brothers, Harry Swanson, and Bruce Maxwell. A graveside service is being held at 3:00 p.m. March 26, 2019 at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary in Loma Linda, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Donations for scholarships can be made in her honor to Tuolumne Garden Club, P.O. BOX 3580, Sonora, CA 95370 or Aronos Research Women's Club, 37 East Elkin Street, Sonora, CA 95370.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 19, 2019