March 6, 1921 - October 8, 2020 Betty Jean Barnes, a longtime resident of Claremont, CA and most recently of Mt. San Antonio Gardens, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, October 8, 2020 with her son Jeff at her side. She leaves three children: Loren Herold, Jeff Barnes, and Betsy Bishop, and five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jack Caldwell and her husband Bill. She graduated from Pomona College in 1936 and later earned her Masters and Doctorate degrees from Claremont Graduate University in 1966 and 1973 respectively. She taught in local schools and then was a professor at Fullerton State University, teaching early childhood education. BJ, as she was known, was active throughout her life, with creative and intellectual endeavors. She was constantly producing creative writing with illustrations. She also was active in her recent years with environmental concerns, writing letters, contributing to environmental causes, and even producing a YouTube video that encouraged environmental activism. The poem she wrote in the video was put to music and was sung by a choir at a spring festival in Claremont. BJ was adamant about causes that she believed in, and didn't give up even as her health declined. She was the kind of person who made her presence known by her dedication to her many projects that were intended to inform and educate those around her. Even in death, she has contributed her body to Loma Linda Body Science Department for educational purposes. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends and colleagues. Donations can be made in her memory to CLASP, Claremont After School Programs, 1111 N. Mountain Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711.





