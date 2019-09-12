|
|
BETTY JEAN GABLE Age 88, of Redlands, CA, died from lymphoma on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at home with family at her side. Betty was born in Detroit, Michigan and raised in Hemet, California. She was a teacher for 33 years with the Rialto Unified School District. Betty was an active member of the Redlands B'n'Bs square dance club, the San Bernardino Elks #836 Lodge and RV Club, and Redlands First United Methodist Church. She served on the City of Redlands Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission and was a supporter of the American Cancer Society's Annual Relays for Life. Betty is survived by her three children: Royce Jones (Judy), Karla Rowan, both of Hawai'i and Tamara Madrid (Rueben) of Yucaipa, CA, hanai son Larry Gable (Lisa) of Colorado, niece Cheryl Kilmer and nephew Charles Kilmer, 7 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Hazel and Andrew Kilmer, brother Allen Lindsay Kilmer, and love-of-her-life husband Richard Gable. A memorial service & reception will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1:00 at Redlands First United Methodist Church on 1 E. Olive Street.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 12, 2019