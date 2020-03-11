|
Betty Wright passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020 at the age of 94 in Oroville, CA where she lived for the past three years. Betty was a long-time resident of Montclair, CA. where she resided for more than 55 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Wright who passed away in 1990. She is survived by her five children: Tom (Judy) Wright, Mary (Gary) Holtz, Julie (Bob) Jones, Chris (Rosemary) Wright, and Bill (Brenda) Wright. Betty is also survived by nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, one brother and four sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was born in Massillon, OH in 1925 and was the third of eleven children. She was a longtime volunteer at Pomona Valley Hospital, a member of the Elks/Emblem Club 1419 in Ontario, CA, and a member of Beta Sigma Phi. She also had been a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She loved growing and caring for her beautiful roses. Services pending at Todd Memorial Chapel
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 11, 2020