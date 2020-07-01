Beverly Hoyos

July 1, 1930 - March 10, 2020 On Tuesday, March 10th Beverly passed away peacefully at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in Pomona, CA. Beverly was born at the very same hospital July 1, 1930 as the eldest daughter of Lawrence and Frances Ross. Beverly was a resident of Pomona through high school and established a home with her husband Bernie in Ontario and later Upland. Beverly will be remembered as a wonderful wife, a loving mother and an inspiring artist. She was a lady of style and grace, always adding a sparkle to any room she entered. We will dearly miss her smiling face and love. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Bernard, her sister Shirley (Dean) Metcalf and both parents. She is survived by her daughters Kim (Michael) Harrison and Kelly (Tracy) Aker; son Kent (Paula) Hoyos; 7 grandchildren - Amber Harrison, Heather (Phil) Holmgren, Leslie (Eric) Pagano, Brittney (Mark) Miranda, Ramsey Aker, Collin (Angeli) Hoyos, Lauren Hoyos, 2 great-grandsons - Sean and Ryan Holmgren, and 3 great-granddaughters - Alex Pagano, Ava Pagano and Emma Miranda. Due to COVID-19 there will be a family service only. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later time. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, please consider donating to the Art Box Studio, 1302 Monte Vista Avenue #9, Upland, California 91786 where Bev spent countless hours painting with her loving friends.





