April 15, 1931 - January 24, 2020 Beverly Jean McElroy passed away peacefully January 24th at Pomona Valley Hospital. Born April 15, 1931 to Alma & Clyde Nugent in Pomona, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husbands Jerome Cukrowicz and Edward McElroy. She is survived by her daughter Roxanne and son-in-law Trent Schmidt, grandson Justin Silva, sister Carol Kogat, stepdaughter Tammy and son Christopher. Visitation will be Jan. 30, 5-8pm with funeral services Friday at 1pm. Graveside will follow at Holy Cross. Todd's Memorial Chapel 570 North Garey Pomona, CA
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 28, 2020