BEVERLY JOYCE VANN May 6, 1932 - July 6, 2019 Beverly was born May 6, 1932 to Ralph and Dorothy Essex near Muscatine, Iowa. She died July 6, 2019 at San Bernardino, California. Growing up on a farm, living in rustic conditions, Beverly learned early to be thrifty and to work hard. Attended a small rural elementary school and then Muscatine High School, graduating in 1948. A 4H member. She lived in the Muscatine area and later in Davenport, Iowa where she and her first husband raised their two daughters. Following their divorce, she moved to California to be near her sister, living and working in Orangvale and Sacramento. After meeting Curtis, she moved to Yuba City to be with him. After some years in Yuba City, they had a house built in Windsor, California and lived there for several years. Then Curtis' work brought them to Southern California and to Highland. A caring, loving and thoughtful wife, friend and companion. Friendly, caring and gracious. Practical, thrifty, organized and strong willed. An excellent and creative cook and baker. Liked kitchen gadgets. Enjoyed grocery shopping. Enjoyed cooking shows on TV. An enthusiastic football and baseball fan. Liked playing slot machines at Reno and Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Especially liked to pay penny slot machines at Laughlin, Nevada and at Pechanga. For 30 years Beverly and Curtis enjoyed the Sacramento Jazz Jubilee each Memorial Day weekend. They enjoyed 7 ocean cruises and 2 river cruises. Together they took numerous road trips around California and across the Western United States to see the country and visit relatives. In her earlier years, Beverly was a good bowler. She also enjoyed crocheting until arthritis in her hands made it too difficult. She worked as a secretary, waitress, bartender, restaurant manager and payroll clerk. Waitress was the job she liked best. Operated in-home daycare for infants, toddlers and preschool children in Iowa and California. She volunteered for several years at Kaiser Santa Rosa Hospital Gift Shop. Then, for several years at Saint Bernardine Hospital in San Bernardino in the Gift Shop, organizing bus trips for the Saint Bernardine Auxiliary and as Auxiliary co-treasurer. Lastly, a few years at the Highland Senior Center in the Trip Office as a clerk. She is survived by sister Marilyn Thoren of Branson, Missouri; daughters Cherilynn Jones of DeWitt, Iowa and Tracey Nicely of Rock Island, Illinois; second husband, of 32 years, Curtis Vann of Highland, California; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren in Iowa, Missouri and California; step-daughter Melinda Mangum of Live Oak, California and step-son Greg Vann of Phoenix, Arizona. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Melvin R. Essex and her first husband, Lawrence Hoeck. Missed by all who knew her and by those who loved her. Beverly lived a long and interesting life. Her mind was sharp to the end as her body failed. While her mobility and strength had been in decline for some time, the end came quickly. She is now at peace and free of pain. At her request, no services will be held.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 17, 2019