Age 85, of Upland, CA, passed away at his home on 11/22/2020. Born October 13, 1935 in Tremble, TN, he was the son of the late Shirley Albert and Lillian Beatrice Stewart. Mr. Stewart was employed in the Open-Hearth Dept. at Kaiser Steel in Fontana, CA and in the Transportation Dept. at Ontario-Montclair School District. He attended Harvest Fellowship in Riverside, CA. He had a great love for the Lord, his family, his friends, and bowling. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruby Burkholder Stewart; one daughter, Deborah Lynn Wilson (Frank) of Boulder City, NV; three grandsons, Frank Wilson, Jr. (Jessica) of Dallas, GA, James Wilson (Morgan) of Newton, KS and Joshua Wilson (Korina) of Gypsum, KS; eight great-grandchildren, Amburlynn, Trey, Jalyn, Jesse, Brody, Kinder, Jaxton and Thiessen. He is also survived by one sister, Barbara Ann Penwright of Riverside, CA and many beloved family members and friends. At his request, there will be no service.





