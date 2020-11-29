1/
Billy Wayne Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85, of Upland, CA, passed away at his home on 11/22/2020. Born October 13, 1935 in Tremble, TN, he was the son of the late Shirley Albert and Lillian Beatrice Stewart. Mr. Stewart was employed in the Open-Hearth Dept. at Kaiser Steel in Fontana, CA and in the Transportation Dept. at Ontario-Montclair School District. He attended Harvest Fellowship in Riverside, CA. He had a great love for the Lord, his family, his friends, and bowling. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruby Burkholder Stewart; one daughter, Deborah Lynn Wilson (Frank) of Boulder City, NV; three grandsons, Frank Wilson, Jr. (Jessica) of Dallas, GA, James Wilson (Morgan) of Newton, KS and Joshua Wilson (Korina) of Gypsum, KS; eight great-grandchildren, Amburlynn, Trey, Jalyn, Jesse, Brody, Kinder, Jaxton and Thiessen. He is also survived by one sister, Barbara Ann Penwright of Riverside, CA and many beloved family members and friends. At his request, there will be no service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved