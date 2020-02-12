San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Montecito Memorial Park
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
(909) 825-3024
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary
Colton, CA
Blair Dixon


1941 - 2020
Blair Dixon Obituary
1941 - 2020 Blair Dixon, born on December 12, 1941 in Wilber, PA, passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 78. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Frances; three children and their spouses; three granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, both of PA; and several nieces and nephews. Following his cremation, a celebration of Blair, a wonderful Husband, Dad, and Grandpa, will be held at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary in Colton, CA on February 14, 2020 at 10:00 am. Complete obituary available at dignitymemorial.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
