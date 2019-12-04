|
BOB LAKES Born 4/22/29, passed away 11/17/19 at age 90. He was born Robert Lavern Lakes from San Bernardino, California. His parents were Lee and Mabel Lakes, he was the last of four brothers Lee, Tommy and Freddie Lakes. Married and widowed Yvonne Lakes, the love of his life for over 62 wonderful years. They enjoyed boating, skiing, fishing and socializing with family and friends. Bob was in the floor covering business for over 60 years and his son still owns and operates the business. Survived by sons Larry Lakes and Gary Lakes his wife Elsa, a daughter Shari Lakes Carter, her spouse Joe and two grandchildren Jennifer Carter Walsh, her spouse Matt and Kevin Carter. We will miss him dearly! Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 am at the Montecito Valley View Chapel at 3520 E. Washington Street, Colton, California 92324 with graveside service to follow. Visitation on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-8pm Montecito Chapel offices. Contact Montecito Memorial Park & Mortuary for more detailed information on website.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 4, 2019