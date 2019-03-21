|
Brandon Beck February 10, 1981 - February 6, 2019 Brandon Duayne Beck was born Fegruary 10, 1981, in Upland, CA. He entered Heaven on February 6, 2019, welcomed by his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his mother Christine Carlin, his Grandmother, Aunts, Uncles, and many cousins. Although to us he is gone too soon, we know that his true home is in Heaven where he is now completely happy. We will carry the memory of his fun loving spirit, kind heart, and infectious laughter forever in our hearts.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 21, 2019