September 24, 1974 - July 5, 2019 Brett passed away in his sleep early Friday morning. He battled with dilated cardiomyopathy the last few years. He is survived by his wife Barbara, children Matthew, Cole, Luke and Brooke, father Clark, stepmother Lynn and siblings Brent, Holly, Greg and Brianna. An amazing husband and father. He was active in his kids' lives, coaching and volunteering throughout their many extra-curricular activities and schooling. He was an unforgettable person and touched many lives. He will be greatly missed.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 12, 2019
