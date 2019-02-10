BRIAN EUGENE HART

"Big Baby"

April 18th, 1997 - January 17th, 2019



Brian Hart was born on April 18th, 1997 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fontana. He lived in Highland, CA and attended San Gorgonio High School in Highland he graduated in 2016. Our beloved Brian was a kind soul with a huge heart, always doing for others. If you needed him he was always there no matter what. He had huge aspirations to help others, he dreamed of being a nurse in sports medicine. He had started on that path by becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant in 2017, helping the elderly with daily needs. Brian was very loved by all his family and he shared that love with all of his friends, they all cared deeply about him. He is greatly missed by everyone who has ever known him. Brian was caring and compassionate, always going out of his way for family and friends.

Brian is survived by a huge family. His mother Cherylea P. Hart and father Eugene C. Hart. He has several siblings, sister Tina Cobb, sister Gloria Wilson with husband Doug Wilson, brother Clayton Hart, sister Tiffany Hart with fiancé Ian Harrison, brother Joshua Hart with wife Amber Hart, brother Caleb Hart with wife Hillary Hart, foster brother Samuel Perea, sister Destany Carroll with fiancé Ezequiel Quintero, foster sister Bridgetta Lowe, sister Renae Hart, brother Tristan Hart, sister Katelynn Stanton with husband Nicholas Stanton, sister Hope Damico with husband Garrett Damico, and youngest sister Grace Hart. Also survived by 32 nieces and nephews and 17 great nieces and nephews. With lots of extended family and friends left behind.

The service will be held at Montecito Memorial Cemetery, 3520 E. Washington St, Colton, CA on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019. Viewing starts at 12pm with service at 1pm and burial to follow. The Lord has given you wings our beloved Brian, "Fly High"