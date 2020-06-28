On Monday, June 22, 2020, Bruce Marlowe Ballesteros, beloved son, brother, and uncle, passed away at the age of 66. Bruce was born on July 8,1953 in Redlands, CA to Reimundo (Robert) and Lily (Delgado) Ballesteros. Bruce worked for Fleetwood Trailers, Kimberly Clark, Kordyak's Service, and San Bernardino County. He then devoted his life taking full-time care of his mother and father. He loved playing with his nieces and nephews and contributed to caring for and raising them. He always had plenty of stories to share and he also loved the Dodgers. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Lily. He is survived by his father Ray, his sister Melinda (Joe) Silva, and his brothers Bobby (Jamie) Ballesteros, Marty (Arlene) Ballesteros, and George Ballesteros, nine nieces and nephews, and four great nieces and nephews. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Montecito Memorial Valley View Chapel at 3520 E. Washington Street, Colton CA 92324 from 4-8 pm. Rosary starts at 6 pm. Please note due to Covid capacity may be limited. The funeral service will be private.





