March 17, 1950 - March 3, 2019 Bruce Alan Mascari, 68 years old from San Bernardino, CA passed back into the arms of God Sunday morning, March 3rd at 2:45 am. Bruce was born March 17, 1950 on Long Island, New York, and lived in New York and until he, his mom, dad, and two brothers relocated to San Bernardino in 1964. In addition to working in and helping to run the family manufacturing business, Bruce had many talents, gifts and diverse background of experience from lumberjack, mechanic, contractor, home improvements, and "Bruce's Spa Repair". He has now reunited with his father, Elton Patchogue Mascari and mother Ellen Lucile Mascari in heaven, and survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Jessica, granddaughter Chloe in California and two brothers Douglas and Gregory in Montana. There will be a Memorial Service at 2 pm, Sunday, March 31st at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 5050 N. Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA 92404.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 24, 2019