July 6, 1933 - June 4, 2019 Bunny Hinze passed away at her home in Highland, CA with family at her side. Bunny was born in North Dakota, spent many years living in Idaho and relocated to the Inland Empire in 1967. Bunny was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Bob Hinze. Bunny is survived by her children, Debra and Harley Forrey of Antelope, CA; Clint and Debbie Wheeler of Boise, Idaho; and Paula and Barry Keller of Highland, CA. Bunny is also survived by her 9 grandchildren, Terri Price, Jeff Forrey, Josh White, Jeremiah Wheeler, Amy Palumbo, Lucas Sutter, Carrie Humphries, Craig Forrey and Shannon Sanchez, as well as her 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and 2 great-great-great grandchildren. Bunny loved traveling in her motorhome, playing her organ, loved her cats and collecting dolls. Servies will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Montecito Memorial Park - Cypress Chapel.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 12, 2019