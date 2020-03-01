|
|
1956 - 2020 Butch Loyd Turnbeau Jr., of Kingman, AZ, died on February 8, 2020 of liver cancer. Butch was born in Missouri on May 23, 1956 to Loyd R. Turnbeau and Rosemary A. Turnbeau. He was the eldest of his siblings, Emma Vinci, Ray Turnbeau, Pamela Byrnes and Steve Toler. He moved to San Bernardino, CA with his family in 1963 and was part of the class of 1974 at Pacific High School. He is survived by his two ex-wives, Karen Turnbeau and Deanna Turnbeau and his current wife Jaye Moore. He is also survived by his children, Lynn Guernsey(husband Matt), John Warder, Sara Turnbeau, Michael McCleary, Daniel Turnbeau, Joshua Bacon(wife Ely), Christopher Bacon, Andria Bacon, Ray Turnbeau and his grandchildren, Tyler and Alexander Guernsey, John, Lily and Olivia Warder, Gabriella Turnbeau, Landon Borges and Delilah Bacon. He loved being around his family, especially his grandkids and many animals. He enjoyed building and fixing anything, collecting and working on cars and watching NASCAR. There will be no services.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 1, 2020