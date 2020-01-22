|
CANTOR GREGORY YAROSLOW Cantor Gregory Yaroslow died on January 17, 2020 in San Bernardino, California at 67 years of age. He was born April 24, 1952 in Rochester, New York. In 1977, Cantor Yaroslow graduated from the Jewish Theological Seminary of America with the Diploma of Hazzan and was cantor of Congregation Emanu El in San Bernardino for approximately 25 years. He has been an active member of the Cantors Assembly (Conservative) and the American Conference of Cantors (Reform). Cantor Yaroslow is survived by his mother Marcia Yaroslow, sister Rita McCarthy and her family. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 23rd at 11:00 am at Congregation Emanu El, 1495 Ford Street, Redlands. Interment will follow at Home of Eternity Cemetery, 8th and Sierra Way, San Bernardino. In lieu of flowers Cantor Yaroslow desired contributions to the Cantors Assembly, 55 S. Miller Road, #201, Fairlawn, OH 44333 or the American Conference of Cantors, 1375 Remington Rd, Suite M, Schaumburg, IL 60173.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 22, 2020