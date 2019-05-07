CARL FREDERICK ZICKERT Carl Frederick Zickert, 96, left this world and entered heaven on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Redlands, California. He was born in Beloit, Wisconsin, on September 18, 1922 to Verne and Sadie Zickert. He attended high school in the Beloit area. In 1944 Carl married his high school sweetheart, Jane Thomas, in San Antonio, Texas. After serving as an officer in the Air Force in World War II, he earned a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin. For 33 years Carl worked for Sandia Corp. in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as a Quality Control Engineer for the Atomic Energy Commission. Upon retirement, he and Jane traveled in their motor home throughout the U.S. and Canada. They then settled in Redlands, California, where they lived for 30 years. During that time, they attended Immanuel Baptist Church, where Carl accepted Jesus as his Savior. Carl was preceded in death by Jane, his wife of 71 years, his sister Caroline Schindler, his brother Paul Zickert, his daughter-in-law Susan Zickert, and his beloved grandson, Justin Lovelady. He is survived by his brother, Don Zickert; his children Todd (Joyce) Zickert, Ted Zickert, and Cindy (Gary) Rafferty; his grandchildren Nathan (Tania) Zickert, Laura (Tim) Bingaman, Joseph (Corrine) Rafferty, Kelsey (Aaron) West, and Alyssa Herman; and his great-grandchildren Emma, Addie, Caleb, Noelle, Judah, Riley, River, Skye, Willow, Harper, Hudson, and a new baby due in October. Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Online condolences may be left at www.bobbittchapel.com Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary