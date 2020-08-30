1/1
Carlos G. Ponce
Age 89, passed away on Aug 4, 2020 at Community Hospital with family by his side. He was born Sept 24, 1930 in Los Angeles, CA. He was a lifelong resident of San Bernardino, CA. He was a retired Cement Mason for 35 years and also worked many years at Santa Fe Railroad. He is survived by his wife Mary who was the love of his life for 72 years. Also survived by his sister Virginia Rangel, spouse Freddie Rangel. He will be missed by his children Carlos (Charlie) and wife Brenda Ponce, Lawrence (deceased) Ponce and wife Deborah, Eddie and Barbara; grandchildren, Carlos (Chowie), Rayna, Rayann (deceased), Brian, Lawrence and wife Arlene, Brandon, Lorene, Aaron, Chris (deceased) Edward and wife Brenda, Eric; 13 great grand kids, 9 great great grand kids and lots of extended family. Services will be on Thursday, September 3rd at Montecito Memorial Park, Valley View Tent, at 10:00am, 3520 E. Washington Street, Colton, CA 92324.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Montecito Memorial Park
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
9098253024
