HAYDEN CARLTON Hayden Carlton was born on August 12, 1933 in Taylorsville, North Carolina to James and Ruby Carlton. As a young man, he entered into the Air Force where he served for 21 years including the Korean War and Vietnam War. While in the Air Force, he met Yvonne, who became his wife of 60 years. He was a loving father to five children: Connie, Cathy, Cecil, Butch, and Carol. For the full obituary and information about services, please visit the website for Dignity Memorial.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 8, 2019