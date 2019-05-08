|
CAROLINE HEINTZ Caroline Heintz, of Highland, CA, passed away May 2, 2019. She was born in Amrisvil, Switzerland on January 15, 1915. She was married to Eugene Heintz on October 7, 1950. Caroline was a homemaker for seventy years. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Parish, and had a passion for sewing, cooking, knitting, gardening & swim aerobics until she was 98 years old. She is survived by daughters Theresa (Henry) Wolfe and Kathleen Cox; granddaughters Caroline (Brad) Wolfe, Christine Kirby, and Jacqueline Deemer, and eight great grandchildren. Visitation at Mt. View Mortuary on May 8, 2019 at 4:00pm, Mass Service will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral San Bernardino, Ca on May 9 at 10:am, Committal to follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 8, 2019