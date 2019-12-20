|
August 1, 1947 - December 8, 2019 Carolyn S. Jones, of Rialto, CA., peacefully passed away after a lengthy illness. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Laverne Jones, and is being laid to rest next to them at Green Acres Memorial Park, Bloomington, CA. Carolyn was a graduate of Eisenhower High and San Bernardino Junior College and worked in the insurance industry. She was wonderfully gifted with musical talents and entertained many with her ability to play a wide range of songs on the piano. Our family historian, she began documenting the tree in 1960. Carolyn will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 20, 2019