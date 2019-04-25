|
|
CAROLYN SUE ROGERS May 23, 1942 - April 3, 2019 Carolyn was entered into eternal rest on April 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, William (Bill) Rogers, her sister Cecilia Welsh, and 5 children. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 15 great grand- children. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings. Memorial Service will be held at Community Cross Church, 6955 Palm Ave Highland, on Saturday April 27th at 1pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 25, 2019