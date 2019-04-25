Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CAROLYN ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROLYN SUE ROGERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAROLYN SUE ROGERS Obituary
CAROLYN SUE ROGERS May 23, 1942 - April 3, 2019 Carolyn was entered into eternal rest on April 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, William (Bill) Rogers, her sister Cecilia Welsh, and 5 children. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 15 great grand- children. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings. Memorial Service will be held at Community Cross Church, 6955 Palm Ave Highland, on Saturday April 27th at 1pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.