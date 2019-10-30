San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel - Redlands
703 Brookside Avenue
Redlands, CA 92373
(909) 793-2311
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel - Redlands
703 Brookside Avenue
Redlands, CA 92373
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel - Redlands
703 Brookside Avenue
Redlands, CA 92373
View Map
Resources
Catalina (Cathy) Delgado


1937 - 2019
Catalina (Cathy) Delgado Obituary
Catalina (Cathy) Delgado 1937 2019 Catalina (Cathy) Delgado passed away on September 25, 2019 in Louisville, KY. She was born to Baltesar Diaz and Anita Martinez on November 14, 1937 in San Bernardino. She's a graduate of San Bernardino High School Class of 1956. She was a volunteer at the Loma Linda Veterans Hospital, and retired from Braswell's Ivy Retreat where she worked part-time. She was preceded in death by her husband Bonifacio "Bones" Delgado, she is survived by her two children Anthony B. Delgado of Port Angeles, WA, and daughter Lorraine Collins of Louisville, KY, 1 granddaughter, 6 grandsons, 3 great-grandsons, 1 sister (Lucille), and 2 brothers (Lawrence and Mario). Rosary will be held at 9:30am followed by a Memorial Service at Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel in Redlands on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Catalina will be buried at Hillside Memorial Cemetery at a private family service.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
