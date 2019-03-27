|
CATHERINE COX Catherine Cox, nee Dougher, was born in West Pittston, Lucerne County in Pennsylvania on December 2, 1918 and passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Marcus Cox, whom she met on April 23, 1943 at American Siam where they both worked and married him one year to the day later in 1944 at the Catholic Seaman's Institute in New York. She supported him in every endeavor. They would have been married 75 years in April. She is survived by their six children: Joan Swartz 73, Michael Cox 71, Dolores Griffin 68, Susan Hannan 66, Patricia Bracale 64 and Richard Cox 62, as well as 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was 100 and will be remembered as a woman who loved the Lord, blessed all she met and lived life to the full. She will be greatly missed. For information for place and time of service, contact the mortuary at 909-790-3745 or 951-489-7222
