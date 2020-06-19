August 25, 1927 - June 7, 2020 Loving Wife and Mother On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Catherine Davis passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 92 years old. Catherine had a long, enriched, beautiful life. She was born on August 25, 1927, in Vicksburg, Mississippi to Governor and Annie Bell Farmer. She was a resident of Yucaipa, CA. for 45 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, secretary, homemaker, a very hard worker, but most important, she was a loyal, faithful servant of Jehovah God. She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Bell, her father, Governor, her husband, Elmer Davis, Sr., her son Leoren, and her grandson, Mitchell. She is survived by 13 of her 14 children, 10 sons and 3 daughters. Elmer Davis, Jr. (Linda), Robert Lee Davis, Lucille Taylor (Thurman), Herman Rodney Davis (Sally), Ivory Joe Davis (Angela), Louise Henley (Jeffrey), Randy Davis, LaVerne Davis (Norman), Tommy Earl Davis, Clyde Davis, Eddie Davis (Angela), Kenneth Davis (Michelle), and Timothy Davis (Sheri); her sisters Ethel May Farmer and Verlen Farmer; her brother W.J. Farmer; 46 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and cherished friends. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. PST via ZOOM website. Please contact a family member for ZOOM Meeting ID and Password.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store