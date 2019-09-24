|
CATHERINE ROSE LOMBARDO Catherine Rose Lombardo passed away on September 18, 2019 in her home in Claremont, California surrounded by her family. Catherine was 54 years old, and fought hard during a 4 year battle against Ovarian Cancer. She is survived by her wife, Claremont Police Chief Shelly Vander Veen, her father Michael Lombardo of Claremont, and her brothers Mike, Joe and her baby brother Frank, whom she raised as her own son. Brother Bill predeceased her. She is also survived by nieces Vanessa, Breanna, and Isabella, nephews Michael, Daniel, Justin, Tristan and Billy. And her son Julian. The growing Lombardo family also includes several great nieces and nephews. Catherine was a local attorney for 27 years; she worked as a public defender for 3 years in Rancho Cucamonga before starting her own practice in criminal law. After 25 years, she opened a personal injury law firm and started Lawyers For the Injured. Catherine was a musician from the age of 10 when she started playing the guitar. She earned a BA in classical vocal performance from the Univ of La Verne, and became a working musician, singing and recording for many years. Funeral Services will be at The Claremont United Church of Christ on Saturday, Sept. 28th at 1pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 24, 2019