July 14, 1945 - November 18, 2019 Catherine Marie Heywood, 74, passed away peacefully in her home on November 18, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1945 in Chacago, Illinois. Catherine's family moved to California when she was at a young age. She attended schools in San Bernardino and later became a flight attendent (Stu) for United Airlines. She met the love of her life, Hal Heywood, at a radio station where she was working at the time. They soon married in Lake Tahoe on August 10, 1976 and two years later was blessed with her first child, Jennifer. Catherine was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She spent most of her life working as a full time homemaker while volunteering with the Assistance League, working for Heywood Company and Heywood's Fancy Ice Cream. She was always on the go, very independent and loved to read, travel anywhere, and support the arts. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Shirley Healy, brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Healy; sister Patricia Taylor; step daughter Anne Johnson, and her loving husband of 27 years Hal R. Heywood. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Fries (Josh); nephews, Daniel Healy (Lisa), Patrick Healy (Cathy); nieces, Carrie Rymer (Paul), Kathy Malerstein (Ron), Kate Healy (Bob); four step sons, Thomas Smith and "Munchie" and many other friends and family that are cherished and not forgotten. A celebration of life will take place at the gravesite on Thursday, December 12 at 10am at Mentecito Memorial Park, 3520 E. Washington St., Colton, CA 92324. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made at a local Performing Arts Studio or School.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 5, 2019