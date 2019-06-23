|
|
CECELIA LUCILLE GOOD 19352019 On June 13th, during her 52nd year as a parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic church, Cecelia joined her husband Joseph and son John in their eternal home. She is survived by her son, Francis (Fritz), his wife Hermila (Mily), son Michael, daughter Debra Schwartzkopf, her husband Donn, son Kevin, granddaughter Janelle Good, granddaughter Brittany Schwartzkopf, and sister Kathleen Quick. Cecelia was a long-time Eucharistic Minister at her church and Saint Bernardine's Hospital as well as a chapel caretaker at the hospital. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In place of flowers, please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the American Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 23, 2019