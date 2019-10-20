San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preciado Funeral Home
923 West Mill Street
San Bernardino, CA 92410
(909) 383-1108
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Louis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Avila Louis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Avila Louis Obituary
LOUIS CHARLES AVILA Louie entered into eternal rest on September 29 at Kaiser Hospital in Fontana, California at the age of 66. Louie was born on June 21, 1953 in San Bernardino, California. He proudly served our country in the United States Army for 3 years. Louie also spent 32 years of his life as a dedicated worker for the United Postal Service. Louie is survived by his wife, Evelyn Avila, his mother, Dolores Avila, his children, Melissa Richard, Lawrence Avila, his step children, Jake Valencia, Eric Valencia, Stephanie Valencia, Anthony Quiroz, Lupe Quiroz, his siblings, Lydia Ortega, Mary Perez, Ernest Avila, and Alfonso Avila. Louie is preceded in death by his father, Carlos Avila. Services will held on Oct. 22 at Preciado Funeral Home 923 W. Mill St., San Bernardino, Ca, 92410. Viewing will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am -12:30pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Preciado Funeral Home
Download Now