LOUIS CHARLES AVILA Louie entered into eternal rest on September 29 at Kaiser Hospital in Fontana, California at the age of 66. Louie was born on June 21, 1953 in San Bernardino, California. He proudly served our country in the United States Army for 3 years. Louie also spent 32 years of his life as a dedicated worker for the United Postal Service. Louie is survived by his wife, Evelyn Avila, his mother, Dolores Avila, his children, Melissa Richard, Lawrence Avila, his step children, Jake Valencia, Eric Valencia, Stephanie Valencia, Anthony Quiroz, Lupe Quiroz, his siblings, Lydia Ortega, Mary Perez, Ernest Avila, and Alfonso Avila. Louie is preceded in death by his father, Carlos Avila. Services will held on Oct. 22 at Preciado Funeral Home 923 W. Mill St., San Bernardino, Ca, 92410. Viewing will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am -12:30pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 20, 2019