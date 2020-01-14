|
CHARLES D. BROWN April 5, 1939 December 31, 2019 Charles Brown, of Redlands, California, passed away peacefully just before midnight on New Year's Eve 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Charles was a retired pharmacist. Charlie is survived by his two sons, Charles Brown and Eric Brown, and their mother, Mary Sanford, as well as his wife, Diane McLaughlin Brown, her five children, Julie, Kathleen, Mary, Michael and Molly, their spouses, eighteen grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at The First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Redlands, 1207 West Cypress Ave, Redlands, CA, 92373. Charlie has requested donations be made to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Redlands and/or the Redlands Community Hospital Foundation, 350 Terracina Blvd. Redlands, CA 92373.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 14, 2020