February 4, 1923 - July 1, 2020 Charles Ernest Davis was a printer, a conscientious objector, a professor of graphic arts management, a business owner, and an adult school teacher. He was born in La Verne and graduated from Bonita High School in 1941. He attended La Verne College, where he met and married his wife of 74 years, Mildred Streit. During college, he spent 3 years in Civilian Public Service as a conscientious objector, where he did forestry work. During evening hours, he hand-set type and printed the work of several early beat poets also stationed at the camp. His working career revolved around printing: as a printer at The San Dimas Press, a foreman at the San Gabriel Valley Daily Tribune, and as a printing teacher at Garfield High School, Los Angeles Trade Technical College (36 years), and Los Angeles State College. At the age of 60 he retired and purchased Windsor Graphics, a typesetting and graphics arts photography business, which he ran with his sons Robbie and Alan. After retirement, he taught a clock repair class through Pomona Adult School for 27 years. Pat Leung and her son Eric, long-time students in the class, became dear friends. He loved backpacking in the high Sierra, restoring antique clocks, telling stories, inventing, and being a life-long learner. His comprehensive research into Japanese schoolhouse clocks was published in the NAWCC Bulletin in 2009. He lived his philosophy of the simple life promoting peace and justice for all, and this was supported by his active membership in the Church of the Brethren. He was a loving husband to Mildred and a wonderful dad to children Alan (Margaret), Kathryn (Carl), and Robbie (Libby). He will be remembered by grandchildren Emily, Casey (Gretl), Jesse (Tessa), Holly (George), Charlie, and Robbie. He was delighted to welcome great-grandchildren Flora, Meadow, and Luca, who will grow up hearing his stories. Those stories will also be told by his sister, Virginia Stark, brothers-in-law George Streit and David Streit, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the La Verne Church of the Brethren (2425 E Street, La Verne, CA 91750) or the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors (514 Poplar Street, Columbia, PA 17512).





