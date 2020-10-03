Charles Henry Tappin "Chuck" July 25, 1954 - August 31, 2020 Charles Henry Tappin, known to many as "Chuck", passed away at St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, California, where he was a resident for 65 years. Charles Tappin was a loving and caring man who touched the lives of many and was well known in his community and he will be truly missed. He leaves behind 1 daughter Tyree Tappin and granddaughter Aaliyah Humdy, brother Ronald Tappin, and sister Mona Burks, aunt Kelly Davis, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Juanita Tappin, his sister Juanita, grandparents Elnora and Walter Davis, his uncle Bobby and sister Elaine Williams.





