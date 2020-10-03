1/1
Charles Henry "Chuck" Tappin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Henry Tappin "Chuck" July 25, 1954 - August 31, 2020 Charles Henry Tappin, known to many as "Chuck", passed away at St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, California, where he was a resident for 65 years. Charles Tappin was a loving and caring man who touched the lives of many and was well known in his community and he will be truly missed. He leaves behind 1 daughter Tyree Tappin and granddaughter Aaliyah Humdy, brother Ronald Tappin, and sister Mona Burks, aunt Kelly Davis, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Juanita Tappin, his sister Juanita, grandparents Elnora and Walter Davis, his uncle Bobby and sister Elaine Williams.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved