June 30, 1926 - January 23, 2020 Charles R. Hubbs, 93, passed away in his residence in Carlsbad, California on January 23, 2020. Chuck was born and raised in Colton, California and attended Colton High School. Following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. At the conclusion of World War II he returned home to marry his high school sweetheart, Betty Dodson. He resumed his education at San Bernardino Valley College and ultimately earned a Master of Arts degree from the University of Redlands. Chuck's professional career was spent as a teacher and principle within the Colton school district. Chuck is survived by two sons, Randy Hubbs and Steve Hubbs, three grandchildren, Sarah Gallo, Shannon Metcalf and Jeff Hubbs and four great grandchildren. He treasured his family above all else and was devoted to his friends. He spent many enjoyable hours critically watching his favorite baseball and football teams either in person or on television. However, his real passion was traveling. He had visited all 50 states, much of Canada and several countries in Europe. He was always planning his next trip. A memorial service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery on February 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 31, 2020