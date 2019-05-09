San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery
570 East Highland Ave
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-2943
Charles Montiel
Charles "Chuck" Montiel

Charles "Chuck" Montiel Obituary
CHARLES "CHUCK" MONTIEL Chuck Montiel was born on June 25, 1952 and passed away on May 1, 2019 in San Bernardino, California. Chuck was a retired truck driver where he drove long distance and local trips throughout the United States for 48 years. In his off time, he enjoyed fishing, listening to country music, barbequing and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Jeremy Montiel and is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margie Montiel and their five sons: Charles "Steve", Manuel (Jennifer), Matthew (Valerie), John and Michael Montiel; two grandsons: Michael "Stevie" Montiel and John "Lil Manuel" Montiel; four granddaughters: Mia Montiel, Angilea "G" Montiel, Elizabeth "Lizzy" Montiel, and Isabella "Maddie" Montiel; goddaughters: Sonia Montiel, Roberta Rojas, and Jessica Acosta. Viewing for Chuck Montiel will be from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Mt. View Mortuary, 570 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, 92404 followed by the burial.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 9, 2019
