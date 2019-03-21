|
January 29, 1927 - March 13, 2019 Chuck DuClos was born in New York to Philip and Nellie DuClos. He grew up in Selkirk, New York until, at the age of 17, he left high school to enlist in the Navy during WWII. Chuck served as a medical corps striker on the hospital ship - The Sanctuary. It was during this experience he recognized his gift of caring for the ill. After returning to New York he completed high school and and re-enlisted in the reserves. With this training he became a hospital orderly and, later, after completing an AA degree at San Bernardino Valley College and a BA at Chapman College he became a Registered Nurse working for thirty years as a senior psychiatric nurse at Patton Strate Hospital. In 1953 Chuck married Edith Petersen and they moved to San Bernardino where they lived together until her death in 2006. Upon his retirement, Chuck volunteered through First Presbyterian Church, San Bernardino, the San Bernardino Mental Health organization, as a tutor with the San Bernardino City School District and as a medical friend and aide to his neighbors at Mountain Shadows Mobile Home Community. He was active at First Presbyterian Church as a Deacon, an Elder, a Church School teacher, and member of Mariners. He loved flowers, especially orchids, playing Bridge and swimming. Chuck is survived by his daughters Lynette DuClos Adelson and Julie DuClos and his cherished grandchildren Kelsey and Sam Adelson and Kaylee DuClos. A memorial service will be held on April 8 at 1pm at the First Presbyterian Church, San Bernardino. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian ChildCare Center or the First Presbyterian Church Board of Deacons.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 21, 2019