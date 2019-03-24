|
CHARLES RICH MAGNUSSON 11/5/1929-3/11/2019 Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend passed away on 3/11/2019. He spent most of his childhood growing up in Riverside CA. He Graduated from Chaffey High School (received a varsity letter in Swimming) and received his AA from Chaffey College before joining the Army in 1950. He served in the infantry during the Korean War. He would speak of his time in the Army more as he got older, and we grew to appreciate him more, as well as all those who are serving or have served. In one of his interviews he noted, " The Army prepares you to diethat's what the infantry's all about". He had strong faith that God would come through time and again, and HE did! Dad made his peace at that time that he might not return, but God had other plans for him. After his service was done in Korea he went on to graduate from San Jose State with a BA in Business Administration. During his time at San Jose State he served as President of Kappa Alpha fraternity and worked as a Lifeguard running the swim programs in the Santa Cruz area. After graduating he moved back to an apartment in Pomona, where he met his wife Nancy in June of 1959. They started their family (3 boys) in Pomona and then moved to Claremont in 1972. They made many new friends and he was very active with his boys in Little League, Boy Scouts, and Indian Guides. Chuck was the Vice President of CWECO based in Gardena for 21 years. He spent a majority of his day commuting from Claremont to Gardena, but always found time to attend his sons Football, Baseball, and Soccer games. He was a lifelong member of Pilgrim Congregational Church in Pomona where he served as Chairman of the Board of Deacons, in addition to many other positions. He was a long-time resident of Claremont, CA but more recently had relocated to Thousand Oaks CA. Nancy his wife of 59 years passed away last year. He is survived by his sons: William, his wife Debra, their children, , Ahnna (Patrick McLaughlin) Cotati, CA. Alyssa and Carli of Madera, and Adam of Oahu,HI.James, wife Tracy, Daughter Michelle, Son Nicholas of Thousand Oaks, CA. and -Robert, his wife Sanna, sons Matt and Ben of Tustin, CA. Sister-in- law Cyndy Newton (Chuck) Traverse City, Michigan. We would also like to thank all of the Staff at An Everlasting Spring in Thousand Oaks as well as St. Matthews in La Verne and nurses at Hillcrest Cedar Court and Woods for their support in helping dad over the last couple of years. Dad made sure that we all knew how proud he was of us, and how much he loved us. Family and Friends are invited to the Graveside Service at Oakpark Cemetery in Montclair Saturday March 30th at 10 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the PVCH Womens Auxillary at https://www.pvhmc.org/Giving- Support/Ways-to-Give/Giving-in-Memory-or-Honor.aspx
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 24, 2019