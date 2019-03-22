|
CHERRIE LUBEY (GILBERT) Cherrie Lubey (Gilbert) was born in San Bernardino, California on January 5, 1946. She passed away surrounded by the love of her family and friends on March 18, 2019. A loving mother, homemaker and businesswoman, Cherrie was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, particularly over the Jewish holidays. She loved and adored her family, especially her four grandchildren. Cherrie was a passionate golfer, majhong, and pan card player, and she cherished the friendships she gained with her fellow competitors over the years. She loved to travel to experience all that life had to offer. Cherrie was a graduate of San Bernardino High School and attended San Bernardino Valley College while working at Norton Air Force Base. She met the love of her life, Ron while he was stationed at Norton. Cherrie was the President of Congregation Emanu El along with the President of the congregation's Sisterhood organization in her many years of service and devotion to her community Cherrie was predeceased by her son, Marc Lubey, parents, Rose Aronoff and Benjamin Gilbert, stepfather Morton Aronoff, sister, Natalie Gilbert and her brothers William and Neal Gilbert. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ron Lubey, her daughter Stacy Knox and her husband Jim. Cherrie is also survived by her four grandchildren, Shaina, Ethan, Micah and Sidra Knox. The family extends their warmest gratitude to all of Cherrie's extended family and friends for all of their support and comfort in the weeks and days before her sudden passing. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on March 24, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Congregation Emanu El, 1495 Ford Street, Redlands, California. Interment will be at the Home of Eternity Cemetery of Congregation Emanu El, 801 North Sierra Way, San Bernardino, California. In lieu of flowers, it was Cherrie's request that a donation be made to Congregation Emanu El.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 22, 2019