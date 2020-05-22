Cheryl Elaine Semon went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 17, 2020. Cheryl was born in Upland, California on April 7, 1944 to Robert and Edna Wilbourn. She was a lifelong resident of Ontario, California and an active supporter of the community. She graduated from Chaffey High School, Class of 1963. Cheryl married the love of her life, James Semon, in 1965. They had one beautiful daughter (Leanne Marie, 1969-2000). Cheryl was an accomplished artist and designer. She taught painting for many years at her studio in Upland. She and Jim later owned Artisans Frame shop in Montclair. Cheryl loved to cook and entertain and prepared many spectacular dinners for family and friends through the years. In addition, they hosted an annual Captain's Dinner for Jim's former student athletes and spouses, and a fabulous annual Octoberfest dinner for family. Cheryl and Jim loved to travel and while they saw much of the world in their 55 years together, they especially loved spending time at their beautiful condo in Hawaii. Cheryl is survived by her beloved husband Jim, siblings Robert Wilbourn (Judi), Linda Dell (Elliott) and Dennis Wilbourn (Shari). The family would particularly like to express our thanks for the wonderful care provided by VNA Hospice of Southern California and for the generous love and support of many friends. A private family service has been planned and a Celebration of her Life will occur in the future when we are able to gather together again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Anthony Munoz Foundation at 8919 Rossash Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45236.





