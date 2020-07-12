Christian was born in Upland, California, and passed away in Redlands, California on June 24, 2020. Christian was 27 years old. Christian had been a resident of Yucaipa for the past 18 years. Through his childhood years, Christian was active in a variety of Challenger Sports and Special Olympics
including baseball, soccer, bowling, swimming, and basketball. He was a 2011 graduate of Yucaipa High School. While a student at YHS, Christian served as Buddy Director for Best Buddies for the 2009-2010 and 2010-2011 school years, traveling to Indiana University twice to represent YHS at Best Buddies International Conferences.
Christian was an employee at our local Von's for 8 years, where his favorite duty was to be the guide for local elementary students touring the store on field-trips. In recent years, Christian was employed at Corky's, where he thoroughly enjoyed greeting and seating customers. He was most proud of the time he spent as a volunteer, and as a Substitute Instructional Assistant for YCJUSD. In his leisure time, Christian enjoyed spending time with his family at the Colorado River, and taking in Disneyland trips with family and friends. Christian was passionate about acceptance for all, and lived his life accordingly. He loved his family and friends fiercely, unconditionally, and truly did not know a stranger. Christian was the complete embodiment of pure joy and kindness, and he will be missed beyond measure.
Christian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Verne and Dorothy Perryman, and grandfather Allen Hutsell. He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Susan Perryman, grandmother Faye Hutsell, brother Andrew Perryman, sister and brother-in-law Ashley and Aaron De La Rosa, and nieces Charlotte and Emily. Christian was also blessed with loving and supportive aunts, uncles, and cousins, who he loved dearly.
There will be a Celebration of Christian's Life Saturday, July 25, 2020, Active Church, 12954 Bryant Street, Yucaipa, CA. 9:30-10:00 Please join us for a time of gathering, greeting, coffee and breakfast treats. Christian so enjoyed his morning time and coffee! 10:00-11:00 Celebration of Life
In lieu of flowers, the family is humbly requesting that you consider donating to one of the following:
Christian Perryman Memorial Fund- Proceeds from this fund will be shared with Best Buddies- Yucaipa High School Chapter, and Lighthouse. Lighthouse is a group that Christian participated in, and cared for deeply. It supports the spiritual and social development of young adults with intellectual disabilities. Checks may be made out to either: Susan Perryman or Hope Gutierrez. Please note: Christian Perryman Memorial Fund on the memo section of the check. They may be mailed to 33427 Somerset Road Yucaipa, CA 92399 Or, please consider: The Epilepsy Foundation at www.epilepsy.com